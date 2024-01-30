California police announce arrests after discovery of grisly death scene in desert

El Mirage, California - California police said Monday that five suspects have been arrested in the killing of six people whose bodies were found in the Mojave desert, apparently related to a dispute over drugs.

The corpses – all of which had fatal gunshot wounds and some of which had been burned º were discovered on a dirt road around 50 miles outside Los Angeles, surrounded by bullet casings.



No attempt had seemingly been made to hide them.

Officers in San Bernardino County received an emergency call last Tuesday from one of the men who had been shot, said Sergeant Michael Warwick, adding that the call ended abruptly.

"Officers discovered a crime scene and what appeared to be multiple gunshot wound victims, two vehicles and one of the vehicles apparently had multiple gunshot strikes," he told reporters.

"Deputies... located four deceased males with severe burns. A fifth deceased male was located in the Chevy Trailblazer and a sixth deceased male a short distance away who had sustained a gunshot wound."

Five men were arrested on Sunday, and all are being held without bail on suspicion of involvement in the killings.

San Bernardino Sheriff Shannon Dicus said the killings had the hallmarks of organized crime, and officers were working on the assumption that they stemmed from a dispute over illicit marijuana, the dealing of which is known to be an issue in the area.