FDA approves twice-yearly HIV drug in "historic" breakthrough

Washington DC - The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Gilead Sciences' twice-yearly injection to prevent HIV, a move the company hailed as a major breakthrough in the fight against the sexually transmitted virus .

Drugs to prevent HIV transmission, known as pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP, have existed for more than a decade. But because they typically require taking a daily pill, they have struggled to make a significant dent in global infections.

"This is a historic day in the decades-long fight against HIV," said Daniel O'Day, Gilead's chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Lenacapavir, marketed under the brand name Yeztugo, has been shown in clinical trials to reduce the risk of HIV transmission by more than 99.9% in adults and adolescents – making it functionally akin to a powerful vaccine.

But optimism may be tempered by the drug's expected eye-watering price tag.

While the company has not disclosed specifics, analysts estimate the US launch price could be as high as $25,000 per year.

Activists are calling for the price to be slashed to $25 per person annually to help end the HIV pandemic.