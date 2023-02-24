How to protect your ears when listening to music on a smartphone

Did you know that you can help your health with a simple click? If you want to prevent irreversible damage to your hearing caused by listening to music that's too loud, you can set an audio limit on your smartphone, and it's easier than you think to do.

Listen up! Here's how to protect your hearing with a simple setting change on your smartphone. © Unsplash/firmbee

Listen up, music lovers! Here's a quick way to help your ears while jamming out.

Both iPhone and Android users are getting a gentle nudge from Apple to protect their hearing.

iPhones offer the option of monitoring whether your headphone volume is considered "too high" for a certain period of time. If you exceed the recommended 7-day limit, you get a notification and the volume will be turned down.

You can also reduce loud headphone sounds by clicking Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Headphone Safety. From there, turn on Reduce Loud Sounds and drag the decibels (dB) slider to your preferred level. Experts recommend 70 dB or less as a maximum. At 85 dB and above there’s a risk to your hearing.

The desired maximum dB level on an iPhone can also be set on a scale and protected from being changed, for example, by children.

This can be done under Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions.