Sunscreen misinformation on social media leads health experts to raise alarm

Washington DC - Dismissively tossing a tube of sunscreen over his shoulder, a bare-chested TikTok influencer declares that the cream causes cancer. He instead promotes "regular sun exposure" to his 400,000 followers – contradicting US dermatologists fighting a surge in such dubious misinformation.

Amid a blazing summer, some social media influencers are offering potentially dangerous advice on sun protection, despite warnings from health experts. © Unsplash/@glotova_content

In the midst of a blazing summer, some social media influencers are offering potentially dangerous advice on sun protection, despite stepped-up warnings from health experts about over-exposure amid rising rates of skin cancer.



Further undermining public health, videos – some garnering millions of views – share "homemade" recipes that use ingredients such as beef tallow, avocado butter, and beeswax for what is claimed to provide effective skin protection.

In one viral TikTok video, "transformation coach" Jerome Tan discards a commercial cream and tells his followers that eating natural foods will allow the body to make its "own sunscreen."

He offers no scientific evidence for this.

Such online misinformation is increasingly causing real-world harm, experts say.

One in seven American adults under 35 think daily sunscreen use is more harmful than direct sun exposure, and nearly a quarter believe staying hydrated can prevent sunburn, according to a survey this year by Ipsos for the Orlando Health Cancer Institute.

"People buy into a lot of really dangerous ideas that put them at added risk," warned Rajesh Nair, an oncology surgeon with the institute.