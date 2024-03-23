How to see the cherry blossoms in New York City

Spring has officially sprung in New York City, and with it, the city's numerous cherry blossom trees! So, where can you see these beautiful blossoms?

By Steffi Feldman

Spring has officially sprung in New York City, and its gorgeous cherry blossoms are on full display! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@centralparknyc & @nybg You don't have to go all the way to Japan or Washington, DC, to see cherry blossoms in the spring! Cities like New York have plenty of these gorgeous blooming trees in the gardens and parks of The Big Apple. While cherry blossom trees flower at different times every year depending on the weather, they usually pop around mid to late March or early April, depending on the species. But where are the best spots to see these springtime marvels? Luckily, New Yorkers are a bit spoiled for choice! These are the best of the best places to see cherry blossom flowers in New York City.

Central Park

Cherry blossoms have graced Central Park since the mayor of Tokyo in Japan offered cherry trees as a gift of goodwill and friendship to the US In 1912. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@centralparknyc Central Park is on the record saying their trees bloom from April to May. If you'd like a more exact idea of which trees are blooming where and when, however, check out the park's interactive cherry blossom tracker! According to the park's website, cherry blossoms were first introduced to Central Park after the mayor of Tokyo offered cherry trees as a gift of goodwill and friendship to the US In 1912. These fabulous flowers have been a staple of springtime in New York City ever since. You can see from these digitized photos of Central Park springs through the years that cherry blossoms are often the stars of the show! Cherry blossom trees can be seen all throughout Central Park, but some key spots include the bridal path at 90th Street, the east side of the 74th Street Boathouse, across from Belvedere Castle, as well as the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir and Cherry Hill at 72nd Street.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Brooklyn Botanic Garden's collection of cherry blossoms is made up of 26 members of the species and cultivars! © Screenshot/Instagram/@brooklynbotanic Brooklyn Botanic Garden's collection of cherry blossoms is made up of 26 members of the species and cultivars. That means there's a wide variety of different kinds of cherry blossoms that experience staggered blooming from late March through mid-May!

"No one tree remains in flower for more than a week, and there is no moment when all are blooming at once," the Brooklyn Botanic Garden website explains. "Instead, different species and cultivars blossom in succession, allowing many opportunities to savor the season." The garden is once again doing a special event from April 23 to April 25 along the Cherry Esplanade this year called Hanami Nights. The ticketed event will include live performances, Japanese beer and sake, and food from Sunrise Mart.

New York Botanical Garden

At 50 acres, the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx houses some of the oldest trees in the city – it's no wonder they've got their share of cherry blossoms as well! © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/New York Botanical Garden & Screenshot/Instagram/@nybg At 50 acres, the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx houses some of the oldest trees in the city – it's no wonder they've got their share of cherry blossoms as well! The Bronx is a bit out of the way for those living in Manhattan, but the offerings at the NYBG are definitely worth the trip. The garden has over 200 pink and white flowering cherries for New Yorkers and tourists alike to enjoy as the weather warms up. One of the best spots to enjoy the blooms in the New York Botanical Garden would be along the curved path of their Cherry Collection. Explore the grounds of the NYBG, a site that includes a palace modeled after Spain's Alhambra, an observatory, and their annual Orchid Show at the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory.