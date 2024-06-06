New York City pickle lovers rejoice! Grillo's Pickle Paradise pop-up is a salty wonderland
New York, New York - Summer's coming, New York, and with it comes the wonders and glories that are pickle season! Grillo's Pickles is hosting a two-week pop-up in the Lower East Side to celebrate, and there's streetwear fashion galore.
You could say that this pickle party is a pretty big dill.
Last year's successful Pickle World pop-up has become this year's Grillo's Pickle Paradise!
The pop-up will be going on at 2 Rivington Street starting on Thursday, June 6, until Sunday, June 22, from 11 AM to 7 PM.
Pickle Paradise will feature limited-edition pickled treats, a stunning pickle-themed mural from Jon Burgerman, a plushie wall from John Scharbach, and tons of exclusive merch collabs!
Pickle Paradise pop-up provides parcels of promising products
Pickle Paradise merch will be in collaboration with streetwear brand Cheatin Snakes as well as Adrianne Paerels of Hello Adrianne, Najeeb Shelkh, Nick Zaremba, and Mike Lottie, among others!
One standout merch offering was mentioned on Grillo's Instagram account. "We took the vinyl from our billboards in LA and up-cycled them into jackets and totes," they wrote, teasing that they "might" be available at Pickle Paradise!
And should anyone want some non-pickle foods (how dare?!) visitors can also grab tons of yummy summer fare from vendors like Island Creek Oysters and Burger Head.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@grillospickles