New York City pickle lovers rejoice! Grillo's Pickle Paradise pop-up is a salty wonderland

New York, New York - Summer's coming, New York , and with it comes the wonders and glories that are pickle season! Grillo's Pickles is hosting a two-week pop-up in the Lower East Side to celebrate, and there's streetwear fashion galore.

You could say that this pickle party is a pretty big dill.

Last year's successful Pickle World pop-up has become this year's Grillo's Pickle Paradise!

The pop-up will be going on at 2 Rivington Street starting on Thursday, June 6, until Sunday, June 22, from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Pickle Paradise will feature limited-edition pickled treats, a stunning pickle-themed mural from Jon Burgerman, a plushie wall from John Scharbach, and tons of exclusive merch collabs!