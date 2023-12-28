New York City's most spectacular 2024 New Year's Eve parties!

From yachts overlooking skyline fireworks to an amazingly immersive burlesque show, these are the most dazzling parties to check out in NYC for New Year's Eve!

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - New York City is called the City That Never Sleeps, so you know the New Year's festivities are only just getting started at midnight! Here are all the best parties to watch out for this NYE.

From yachts overlooking skyline fireworks to an amazingly immersive burlesque show, these are the most dazzling parties to check out in NYC for New Year's Eve! © Collage: Screenshots/McKittrick Hotel & Skyline Cruises Contrary to popular belief, watching the giant crystal ball drop in Times Square is not exactly considered to be the most elegant affair for most New Yorkers. In actuality, revelers are stuck standing in the elements for at least 6 hours but usually around 10-12 (some even wear adult diapers to avoid losing their spot in the crowd!) If you happen to find yourself in New York this December 31 and want something a bit more glamorous to do for New Year's Eve, then look no further. From yachts overlooking the gorgeous skyline fireworks to an immersive burlesque show plucked out of a dream, these are some of the most dazzling parties to check out for a New Year's Eve like no other in New York City!

Getout.com & Joonbug.com Present NYE 2024 Great Gatsby at Sony Hall

Want something a little more rave-adjacent? Then you'll love Get Out and Joonbug's epic New Year's Eve 2024 Great Gatsby dance party at historic Sony Hall! © Screenshot/YouTube/Sony Hall Want something a little more rave-adjacent than Times Square has to offer? Then you'll love the epic New Year's Eve 2024 Great Gatsby dance party at historic Sony Hall! This venue first opened way back in the year 1938 as the Diamond Horseshoe. From there it transformed into an avant-garde off-broadway theater before finding its new identity as Sony Hall, whose claim to fame is their immersive 360 Reality Audio and the audiovisual spectacle of their dance floor.

These days Sony Hall is all about high-tech lighting, sound, and special effects so get ready to dance the night away to live DJs spinning all of your favorite club, top 40, hip hop, and mashup tracks! And don't forget about the 5-hour Premium Open Bar, featuring complimentary drinks, champagne, and brewskies to toast in 2024. Make sure to grab your tickets before they run out!

The Last New Year's Eve at the McKittrick Hotel

Part vintage burlesque, part fever dream, the McKittrick Hotel's NYE party is five floors of live bands, DJs, artistic performances, and (of course) lots of dancing. © Screenshot/McKittrick Hotel Part vintage burlesque, part fever dream, all night long. From the minds behind the award-winning immersive tour de force that is Sleep No More comes The Last New Year's Eve at the McKittrick Hotel! The eclectic venue encourages guests to "embrace their inner icon and satiate their lust for luster." If that kind of thing sounds like it's up your alley, then head down to this one-night-only soirée. Dress up as a disco diva, glam rock idol, or Gatsby it up as you check out the delicious libations from each floor's fabulous bar.

That's right, there are five fantastical floors of whimsy to explore at the hotel! Grab your tickets on the event website for this otherwordly party full of live bands, DJs, artistic performances, and (of course) lots of dancing.



Fireworks near the Statue of Liberty

Every year, Lady Liberty is surrounded by stunning fireworks as the clock strikes midnight in Manhattan. © Screenshot/Skyline Cruises Every year, Lady Liberty is surrounded by a stunning fireworks show as the clock strikes midnight in New York City. If you can't manage to catch the skyline view from up in a high rise, then the very next best thing is to get a closer look from down in the water – and we're not talking about going for a swim! (Can you imagine?) Instead, check out the many lovely waterfront cruises that Manhattan and Brooklyn have to offer if you want a front-row seat to the fireworks. Plus most of these ticket prices include food and bubbly! For instance, this 5-hour NYE party package from Skyline Cruises includes a three-course dinner, an open bar, a dance party, free parking at the arena, and they even throw in some New Year's Eve party favors like noisemakers and hats!