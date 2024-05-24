New York police launch drone pilot program amid surveillance concerns

New York, New York - A new drone pilot program in New York City being run by NYPD is set to roll out in the coming months.

The K-5 subway monitoring robot is no more, but that doesn't mean that the NYPD is done experimenting with robots altogether.

Emergency response vehicles in NYC may soon be accompanied by a herd of roving drones from the city's newly announced First Responder pilot program.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry spoke out on the new initiative for a hearing before the House Committee on Homeland Security earlier this month.

"Truly a game changer," he posted to X about the Drones as First Responders program.

"We are leveraging drone technology to keep all New Yorkers safe. Introducing the Drones as First Responders program into our crime fighting apparatus will do just that."

For now, five precincts – three in Brooklyn, one in the Bronx, and one that covers Central Park – are testing out the program, which will reportedly see police stationhouse roofs fitted with drone platforms.

The drones are to be piloted from the NYPD Joint Operations Center and work with ShotSpotter technology designed to respond to gunfire alerts. Police officers will then receive real-time footage of the event via smartphone, thus giving them a better idea of the crime before arriving on the scene.

But could this level of police surveillance set a worrisome precedent?