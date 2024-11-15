New York to revive driver congestion charge plan, drawing Trump ire

New York, New York - New York said Thursday it will revive a controversial scheme to charge drivers entering parts of the city, a first in the US, putting local authorities on a collision course with President-elect Donald Trump .

Republican lawmakers have called on Donald Trump to intervene in the case to terminate the revived plan, with the former president previously vowing to kill the scheme if elected. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Under this plan, the [transport authority] will implement a congestion pricing plan with a reduced daytime toll of $9 beginning in January," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul, announcing the revival of the plan that she put on pause in June, reduced from the originally planned $15 base level.

Republican lawmakers have called on Trump to intervene in the case to terminate the revived plan, with the former president previously vowing to kill the scheme if elected.

Trump told the New York Post that "I strongly disagree with the decision," insisting "it will put New York City at a disadvantage over competing cities and states, and businesses will flee."

The scheme, which had initially been due to come into force on June 30 at the $15 level, faced legal challenges, highlighting the difficulty of levying drivers in a country where the car is king.

The goal of the plan is to fund the New York subway and reduce congestion, and Hochul said it is being revived after an assessment was done of how it would work with a lower fee.

Hochul suspended the plan in June, saying there were "too many unintended consequences for New Yorkers."

"This $9 daytime toll is enough to secure the $15 billion in [transport authority] funding the congestion pricing was intended to support," Hochul said.