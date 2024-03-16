Shooting on Brooklyn subway sends passengers fleeing

New York, New York - A dramatic scene on the New York subway broke out as two passengers clashed before shots were fired, leaving one seriously injured.

Two passengers clashed on the subway in Brooklyn, resulting in a shooting that left one seriously injured. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@rob_vendetti

As documented by footage captured by passengers, a 36-year-old man was shot in the head during the violent incident on an A train in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Dajuan Robinson (36) reportedly started an argument with fellow rider Younece Obuad (32), whom Dajuan assumed to be an undocumented immigrant, per the New York Post.

Robinson hurled racist insults at the man before becoming violent, resulting in a brawl.

When a woman riding with Obuad stabbed Robinson in the back with a knife, the situation escalated.

Robinson suddenly pulled out a pistol, unlocked it, and aimed it at the young father, sending other passengers fleeing.



The 32-year-old then managed to snatch the gun from the attacker. Several shots were fired, leaving Robinson injured. He was taken to hospital, where he is still fighting for his life.