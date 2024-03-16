Shooting on Brooklyn subway sends passengers fleeing
New York, New York - A dramatic scene on the New York subway broke out as two passengers clashed before shots were fired, leaving one seriously injured.
As documented by footage captured by passengers, a 36-year-old man was shot in the head during the violent incident on an A train in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Dajuan Robinson (36) reportedly started an argument with fellow rider Younece Obuad (32), whom Dajuan assumed to be an undocumented immigrant, per the New York Post.
Robinson hurled racist insults at the man before becoming violent, resulting in a brawl.
When a woman riding with Obuad stabbed Robinson in the back with a knife, the situation escalated.
Robinson suddenly pulled out a pistol, unlocked it, and aimed it at the young father, sending other passengers fleeing.
The 32-year-old then managed to snatch the gun from the attacker. Several shots were fired, leaving Robinson injured. He was taken to hospital, where he is still fighting for his life.
Police released Younece Obuad after a brief questioning, determining that he had acted in self-defense and that no charges would be brought.
After analyzing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses, it's assumed that Robinson started the fight because he thought his victim was an undocumented migrant.
"F**k your kind. F**k your race. F**k you," he said to Obuad.
The 32-year-old is a citizen of the US, where he has lived nearly his entire life after having to flee Yemen with his family at the age of three.
A search is still underway for the previously-unknown woman who stabbed Robinson in the back with a knife.
Robinson is said to have previously committed serious crimes including armed robbery, assault, and domestic violence.
