RFK Jr. launches $100 million initiative to fight homelessness and addiction

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced a new program that seeks to battle homelessness and addiction.

On Monday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a new program that seeks to battle homelessness and addiction. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a press release shared on Monday, HHS unveiled the Safety Through Recovery, Engagement, and Evidence-based Treatment and Supports – or STREETS – that includes a $100 million investment that seeks to "solve long-standing homelessness issues, fight opioid addiction, and improve public safety by expanding treatment that emphasizes recovery and self-sufficiency."

STREETS will be run by the DHS' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

During a SAMHSA event that same day, Kennedy – who has been public about his own past struggles with addiction – described addiction as "a disease of isolation" and explained that the "ultimate solution" should be about "reconnecting people to community."

"We need to not just treat the addict and then put him back into the environment that was making him sick," Kennedy said.

"We need to give [them] some stability."

The plan comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week for his Great American Recovery Initiative, which seeks to fight addiction, and made RFK Jr. a co-chair.