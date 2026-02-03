US Coast Guard operating up to 800 "dark fleet" vessels under sanctions

Washington DC - Up to 800 "dark fleet" vessels under sanctions are operating worldwide and only a small percentage have been interdicted, a senior US Coast Guard officer said Tuesday.

A senior US Coast Guard officer has revealed that up to 800 "dark fleet" vessels under sanctions are operating worldwide (file photo). © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

President Donald Trump in December ordered a "blockade" of sanctioned oil vessels heading to and from Venezuela, as he launched a campaign that has seen American forces take control of seven ships so far.

"We estimate that there's probably about 600 or 800 sanctioned dark fleet vessels... between Iran and Venezuela, China and Russia," Rear Admiral David Barata told a congressional hearing.

"It's a very small percentage" of vessels that have been seized, he said.

The "dark fleet" ships use various means to conceal their locations and identities: "They use false documents, they use false ownership. They claim the numbers of vessels that have already been destroyed," Barata said.

Washington has deployed a huge naval force in the Caribbean, striking boats it says are used for drug trafficking, seizing sanctioned tankers and carrying out a stunning operation that captured Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolás Maduro on January 3.

Among the vessels seized by the US in recent weeks was a Russia-linked ship, which US forces captured in the North Atlantic after pursuing it from off of Venezuela's coast.