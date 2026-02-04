Washington Post shrinks staff with massive job cuts: "Hard to understand the logic"

Washington DC - The Washington Post, owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced major job cuts Wednesday, saying that "painful" restructuring was needed at the storied newspaper.

The Washington Post announced "substantial" job cuts on Wednesday, with Executive Editor Matt Murray claiming the move would provide "stability." © Eric BARADAT / AFP

The Post, which gained legendary status when it helped bring down President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal, will see "substantial" reductions in a newsroom, which until now had an estimated 800 journalists, Executive Editor Matt Murray said.

The shrinking of the Post comes as major traditional media outlets in the US face intense pressure from President Donald Trump, who routinely denigrates journalists as "fake news" and has launched multiple lawsuits over coverage of his presidency.

Bezos, one of the world's richest people, has become close to Trump in his second term. His Amazon behemoth controversially paid Trump's wife, First Lady Melania Trump, a reported $40 million for a documentary on her this year, along with another $35 million for marketing.

Murray said the shifts at the Post reflect the radically changing economy for the news media.

This "will help to secure our future... and provide us stability moving forward," Murray said in a note to employees.

He cited changes to the news ecosystem, from individuals who "generate impact at low cost" to AI-generated content, as well as financial challenges that have already produced rounds of cost-cutting and buyouts at the Post.

"The company's structure is too rooted in a different era, when we were a dominant, local print product," he said. "And even as we produce much excellent work, we too often wrote from one perspective, for one slice of the audience."

Claire Parker, the Cairo bureau chief for the Post, said on X that she had been laid off "along with the entire roster of Middle East correspondents and our editors.

"Hard to understand the logic," she added.