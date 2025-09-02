Nestle CEO ousted after investigation reveals "romantic relationship" scandal

Vevey, Switzerland - Swiss food giant Nestle on Monday dismissed Laurent Freixe as chief executive with immediate effect over an "undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate."

The multinational behind Nespresso coffee capsules and KitKat chocolate bars said Freixe's dismissal followed an investigation.

In a swift move, Nespresso CEO Philipp Navratil was appointed to take over by his fellow board members.

"The departure of Laurent Freixe follows an investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate which breached Nestle's code of business conduct," a statement said.

The board said it had ordered an investigation overseen by chairman Paul Bulcke and lead independent director Pablo Isla, with the support of outside counsel.

"This was a necessary decision. Nestle's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service," Bulcke said in a statement.

A company veteran, Freixe joined Nestle in France in 1986. He ran the firm's European operations until 2014, steering them through the 2008 financial crisis.

He headed the Latin America division before his promotion as CEO.

Freixe had only been in the top spot since a surprise switch in September 2024, entrusted with reversing soft spending by consumers for the company's food and household goods.