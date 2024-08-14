New York judge rejects Trump's third bid to unseat him in hush money case

New York, New York - Donald Trump failed for a third time on Wednesday to force out the judge who is due to sentence him for covering up hush money payments.

Lawyers for the Republican presidential nominee had again argued that the work of Judge Juan Merchan's daughter for a Democrat-leaning organization created a "perceived conflict of interest" and that he should recuse himself.



A jury convicted the former president of 34 felonies in May for covering up payments to silence former adult star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair.

On September 16, the judge will consider a separate request by Trump's lawyers to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case following a July Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

Depending on the outcome of that hearing, Merchan has scheduled Trump's sentencing for September 18.

Merchan forcefully rejected Trump's latest bid to have him removed.

"Stated plainly, Defendant's arguments are nothing more than a repetition of stale and unsubstantiated claims," Merchan wrote in the ruling.

"Defense Counsel's reliance, and apparent citation to his own prior affirmation, rife with inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims, is unavailing. As such, Defendant's motion is again DENIED."

In a tirade on his Truth Social platform, Trump called an order by Merchan limiting his ability to attack the judge's family members "suppression and manipulation of the vote."