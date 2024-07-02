Prosecutors respond to Trump's bid to delay hush money sentencing

New York, New York - New York prosecutors are open to delaying Donald Trump 's sentencing for covering up hush money payments after he moved to toss his conviction following the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, according to a filing published Tuesday.

The US's top court ruled Monday that Trump enjoys some immunity from prosecution as a former president, a decision also set to delay his trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

Hours after the ruling was announced, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, said in a letter to the New York court that the immunity ruling vindicated Trump's position that he should not be judged for his "official acts" and reiterated his call for the conviction to be set aside.

"Although we believe the defendant's arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing," Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg said in the filing.

It is the judge in the New York case who will ultimately decide any delay to the sentencing, currently scheduled for July 11.

The conviction in New York in May made Trump the first former US president ever convicted of a crime. He was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments over his alleged affair with an adult film star in the run-up to the 2016 election.