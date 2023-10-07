Trump scores rare partial win in New York judge ruling on business licenses

New York, New York - Former president Donald Trump won a temporary respite Friday in his civil fraud lawsuit when a New York court granted a delay in canceling his licenses to operate his businesses in the state.

Donald Trump will retain licenses to operate his businesses in New York for now after a New York judge delayed their cancelation. © REUTERS

The billionaire, the favorite for the Republican nomination in next year's presidential race, filed an appeal on Wednesday to halt his trial before the New York court.



The hearings, held without a jury but with Trump in attendance, began on Monday following a surprise ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron late last month that there had been repeated fraud by the Trump Organization, and ordering the cancelation of the business license of Trump and his two grown sons, Don Jr. and Eric.

In a ruling from an appeals court in New York Friday, judge Peter Moulton refused to suspend the trial but ruled that a stay was granted on the "order directing the cancelation of business certificates."

The ruling marked a temporary win for the ex-president, who faces a partial dismantling of his real estate empire after Judge Engoron's September decision.