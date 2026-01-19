Josh Shapiro says Kamala Harris election team asked if he was an Israeli agent during VP vetting: "Offensive!"

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Governor Josh Shapiro is preparing to release a memoir in which he discusses a bizarre question presidential candidate Kamala Harris ' election team asked him while they were vetting vice president picks.

In his upcoming memoir, Josh Shapiro (r) claims Kamala Harris' (l) vice president vetting team asked him if he had ever been an agent for Israel. © Collage: Big Event Media & Matthew Hatcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, Shapiro recalls in his upcoming book – titled Where We Keep the Light – how Dana Remus, a member of Harris' VP vetting team, once asked him, "Have you ever been an agent of the Israeli government?"

"Was she kidding?" Shapiro wrote. "I told her how offensive the question was."

The governor claimed Remus told him, "We have to ask," and followed up by asking if he had "ever communicated with an undercover agent of Israel."

"If they were undercover, I responded, 'How the hell would I know?'" he continued.

"I calmly answered her questions. Remus was just doing her job. I get it. But the fact that she asked, or was told to ask that question by someone else, said a lot about the people around the VP."

Shapiro went on to say the questions left him wondering if they were "being posed to just me – the only Jewish guy in the running," and added that he had "a knot in my stomach through all of it."

The question came as the war in Gaza – and how each candidate planned to approach it – was a major topic of the 2024 presidential race. Harris attempted to sell the idea that she would be tough on Israel, as the country faced accusations of carrying out a genocide.

She ultimately chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate, sparking speculation that Shapiro – who is a self-proclaimed Zionist – was passed over because he did not align with her stance on Israel.

