Josh Shapiro slams Kamala Harris' book in eye-opening interview: "Complete and utter bulls**t"

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro lost his temper when asked about former Vice President Kamala Harris ' book, saying some of the passages about him were false.

During a sit-down interview with Tim Alberta of The Atlantic, Shapiro revealed that he was angry about how Harris had characterized him in her recent book 107 Days, which detailed her run for the presidency in 2024.

According to Shapiro, Harris had given him no heads up about the content of her book, which described her interview with him when she was deciding who she wanted as her running mate.

At one point in her book, Harris more-or-less accused Shapiro of measuring the drapes and assuming that he would be chosen as her VP candidate.

Harris even claimed he had insisted that if he were chosen to be VP, he'd "want to be in the room for every decision" – a request she said she went through pains to explain was not feasible.

"She wrote that in her book?" Shapiro asked angrily when the quote was brought up by Alberta, indicating he hadn't read the book himself. "That's complete and utter bulls**t... I can tell you that her accounts are just blatant lies."

"I did ask a bunch of questions," Shapiro explained. "Wouldn't you ask questions if someone was talking to you about forming a partnership and working together?"