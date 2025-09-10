Kamala Harris says the quiet part out loud about Biden's reelection bid: "It was recklessness"
Los Angeles, California - Former Vice President Kamala Harris shared her thoughts on former President Joe Biden's decision to run for reelection in her upcoming memoir.
According to The Atlantic, the excerpt for Harris' upcoming book 107 Days – which recounts how she ran "the shortest presidential campaign in modern history" in the 2024 presidential race – takes shots at her former boss for running again despite vowing not to do so.
"In retrospect, I think it was recklessness," Harris wrote.
Last year, Biden insisted on running for reelection, but after receiving heavy pressure from Democrats to step down due to his age and possible cognitive decline, he dropped out and passed the torch to Harris.
While she rapidly gained excitement around her campaign, Harris ultimately lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump, who was seeking reelection after losing the 2020 race.
In her book, Harris wrote that the Biden campaign was "hypnotized" by the idea that the decision was "Joe and Jill's," and the fact that the "stakes were simply too high."
Harris also claimed the Biden team "didn’t get it" when her popularity as the replacement candidate rose because they "didn’t like the contrast that was emerging."
"None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital," Harris wrote.
"It would serve as a testament to his judgment in choosing me and reassurance that if something happened, the country was in good hands," she added. "My success was important for him."
Is Kamala Harris considering another run for president?
Harris, who has mostly avoided the public eye since the election loss, recently announced the release of her memoir shortly after revealing that she would not be seeking a bid for governor of California – news that left some speculating she may be preparing for another presidential bid in 2028.
Since his exit from politics, President Trump and his administration have launched investigations into alleged coverups of Biden's cognitive decline.
Biden also revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In reaction, Trump offered no sympathy during a press conference, stating, "If you feel sorry for him, don't feel so sorry because he's vicious."
Harris is scheduled to visit major cities in the US, Canada, and Europe to promote her memoir the day after its release on September 23.
Cover photo: Collage: Allison ROBBERT / AFP & Big Event Media / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP