Kamala Harris puts spotlight on Donald Trump with release of medical report

Washington DC- Kamala Harris on Saturday released a medical report confirming her fitness to be president, putting significant pressure on rival Donald Trump to publish his own health records.

The report, prepared by Harris' physician Dr. Joshua Simmons, concluded: "She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

While noting her seasonal allergies and a family history of colon cancer, Simmons said the 59-year-old's physical in April produced "unremarkable" results.

The VP's team aims to put the spotlight on the physical health and mental acuity of 78-year-old former president Trump, who has so far refused to release any detailed medical information.

He became the oldest presidential nominee in US history after 81-year-old President Joe Biden withdrew from the White House race in July.

Biden passed the torch to Harris after a disastrous debate against Trump raised concerns in the Democratic Party about his own mental sharpness.

Harris' campaign also drew attention to a recent series of articles in the New York Times that raised concerns about the fact that Trump had failed to disclose basic information about his health.

The paper also published an analysis of Trump's language showing that his speeches are increasingly long, "confused" and vulgar, which it said were seen by experts as a possible sign of cognitive change.