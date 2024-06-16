Trump boasts cognitive test results – then flubs doctor's name

Detroit, Michigan - Donald Trump is so proud of a cognitive assessment he took while president that he boasted about it in a speech Saturday, while attacking what he claims is President Joe Biden 's lack of mental acuity.

Donald Trump forgot the name of the doctor who performed a cognitive assessment that he bragged about in a rally on Saturday to show his mental acuity. © BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The only problem: he then immediately got confused on the name of the doctor who oversaw the test.

Trump extolled his powers of mental recall in a speech to hard-right allies in Detroit, challenging Biden to take the same cognitive exam he says he underwent in 2018 with then-White House physician Ronny Jackson.

However, he immediately flubbed the name of the former official, who is now one of his loyal supporters in Congress.

"Doc Ronny Johnson," said Trump, who turned 78 on Friday.

"Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, congressman from Texas?" Trump continued. "He said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history, so I liked him very much."