Donald Trump's mental state in question as "word salad buffet" raises red flags among experts

New York, New York - A recent report found that Donald Trump is running a much different campaign than ever before, which begs the question: Is his age beginning to take a toll on him?

A recent report found notable differences in Donald Trump's current speaking style compared to his 2016 campaign, raising questions about his mental state. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

The New York Times recently used computer analysis to compare aspects of Trump's current campaign to that of his run in 2016.

Trump's rally speeches are now nearly twice as long, averaging at 82 minutes compared to only 42 for his first campaign.

His rhetoric and language have changed, as he now uses "all-or-nothing" terms like "always" and "never" 13% more than he did eight years ago, and he uses 32% more negative words than positive.

The report cited a number of examples of the 78-year-old politician – who is now the oldest major party nominee for president in history – mixing up details (such as dates and people) during his speeches, fumbling over his words, and speaking incoherently. The piece also noted Trump's apparent confusion about modern technology.

Some experts believe that the data and his questionable behaviors are signs of advancing age and may indicate a possible cognitive decline.