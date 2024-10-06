Donald Trump's mental state in question as "word salad buffet" raises red flags among experts
New York, New York - A recent report found that Donald Trump is running a much different campaign than ever before, which begs the question: Is his age beginning to take a toll on him?
The New York Times recently used computer analysis to compare aspects of Trump's current campaign to that of his run in 2016.
Trump's rally speeches are now nearly twice as long, averaging at 82 minutes compared to only 42 for his first campaign.
His rhetoric and language have changed, as he now uses "all-or-nothing" terms like "always" and "never" 13% more than he did eight years ago, and he uses 32% more negative words than positive.
The report cited a number of examples of the 78-year-old politician – who is now the oldest major party nominee for president in history – mixing up details (such as dates and people) during his speeches, fumbling over his words, and speaking incoherently. The piece also noted Trump's apparent confusion about modern technology.
Some experts believe that the data and his questionable behaviors are signs of advancing age and may indicate a possible cognitive decline.
An expert and an old friend weigh in on Donald Trump's mental state
At the beginning of the 2024 race, Trump was again facing 81-year-old President Joe Biden, who defeated him in 2020.
But after facing criticisms from members of the Democratic Party who believed he was clearly suffering from cognitive decline due to his age, Biden dropped out of the race and passed the torch to his 59-year-old Vice President Kamala Harris.
At the time, Trump faced less criticism about his age than Biden as he appeared far more vital than the president. Now that he is facing a younger opponent, however, criticisms about his age are making a comeback.
Dr. Bradford Dickerson, a neurologist at Harvard Medical School, said changes in speaking style can be part of "normal aging" but noted, "if you see a change relative to a person's baseline in that type of speaking ability over the course of just a few years, I think it raises some real red flags."
Countless members of Trump's previous administration have, in various ways, described him as crazy, and his estranged niece Mary Trump recently published a book where she lays out a list of disorders she believes her uncle has.
Anthony Scaramucci, a former White House communications director for Trump's administration, told the Times that Trump is "not competing at the level" he was in 2016, as he has "lost an ability to put powerful sentences together."
"The word salad buffet on the Trump campaign is being offered at a discount," Scaramucci added. "You can eat all you can eat, but it’s at a discount."
