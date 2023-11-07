Lauren Boebert tries desperately to win back Colorado voters for re-election in 2024

Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is desperately trying to win back the support of her constituency as she runs for re-election in 2024.

Representative Lauren Boebert is working hard to fix her public image and rebrand herself as a serious politician as she runs for re-election in 2024. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Monday, Boebert sat down for an interview with Bernie Lange of Colorado's KJCT News, where she proudly shared that multiple "common sense" amendments she proposed for the appropriations bill being put together by the House are moving forward.

"These accomplishments represent just a fraction of the legislative priorities I've successfully advanced through the House," she explained.

"My unwavering commitment to address the critical issues that affect our district remain stronger than ever," she added. "And I take immense pride in delivering tangible results for Colorado's 3rd district."

Boebert continued to pitch her success throughout the interview, even when it was unrelated to the question. When Lange asked about the division among House reps. that he argued seemed "irreparable," she focused her response on how her office "is getting an incredible amount of work done."

Lange eventually asked for her thoughts heading into the campaign season, as many state Republicans are endorsing Jeff Herd for the party's primary nomination over her and seem to be "taking a different direction."

"I have never led a campaign with endorsements because my voters want to know that I stand for them," Boebert argued. "They'll judge me on the results that I'm providing for them."