Lauren Boebert tries desperately to win back Colorado voters for re-election in 2024
Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is desperately trying to win back the support of her constituency as she runs for re-election in 2024.
On Monday, Boebert sat down for an interview with Bernie Lange of Colorado's KJCT News, where she proudly shared that multiple "common sense" amendments she proposed for the appropriations bill being put together by the House are moving forward.
"These accomplishments represent just a fraction of the legislative priorities I've successfully advanced through the House," she explained.
"My unwavering commitment to address the critical issues that affect our district remain stronger than ever," she added. "And I take immense pride in delivering tangible results for Colorado's 3rd district."
Boebert continued to pitch her success throughout the interview, even when it was unrelated to the question. When Lange asked about the division among House reps. that he argued seemed "irreparable," she focused her response on how her office "is getting an incredible amount of work done."
Lange eventually asked for her thoughts heading into the campaign season, as many state Republicans are endorsing Jeff Herd for the party's primary nomination over her and seem to be "taking a different direction."
"I have never led a campaign with endorsements because my voters want to know that I stand for them," Boebert argued. "They'll judge me on the results that I'm providing for them."
Lauren Boebert may lose her congressional seat in 2024
Boebert's pitch to voters comes as she faces several Democratic challengers for her congressional seat next year, most notably Adam Frisch who has far exceeded Boebert by garnering millions in fundraising amounts over the last two quarterly filing cycles.
She also faces heavy criticism for her chaotic personal life. In September, Boebert and a date were kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice. After trying to downplay the response, a surveillance video was released showing her vaping, groping her date, and being disruptive throughout the show.
Days later, she apologized – not for her actions, but for the "unwanted attention" that the story had brought. Boebert argued that she is dealing with "challenging personal time" that caused her to "simply [fall] short of my values."
Boebert has since been trying to recover her public image, but prior to the incident she spent much of her time in Congress pushing absurd resolutions focused on taking out Democrats instead of addressing issues in her district. For example, her joint resolution with Marjorie Taylor Greene aimed to reduce the salaries of US government officials that they don't like to $1.
Polling shows Frisch leading Boebert by two points, which could spell bad news for the incumbent next year. In a statement sent to her supporters in September, the Boebert campaign said they were being "pummeled" by Frisch and urged voters to understand "how dire this situation is."
"If the Election were held today… Lauren would lose," the statement added.
Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire