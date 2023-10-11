Lauren Boebert finalizes divorce in tense court appearance
Grand Junction, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert is now single and ready to mingle after officially finalizing her divorce.
According to Insider, Boebert and her ex, Jayson, went before Magistrate Judge Katherine Barnes on Tuesday for the final day of their divorce hearing.
The congresswoman arrived at the courthouse carrying her six-month-old grandson, and Jayson, who previously said he "did not expect" the divorce, appeared without an attorney.
The proceeding was delayed by nearly 30 minutes for unknown reasons, with a tense exchange heard from inside the locked courtroom, but eventually, it went underway and was over relatively quickly.
Initially, Judge Barnes planned to have Jayson pay $1833.43 per month in child support to Boebert, but the politician's lawyer, Annie Le Fleur, rejected the offer, arguing that Jayson provides "ample" support for their children as things currently stand.
Lauren Boebert officially ends marriage shortly after Beetlejuice scandal
Boebert filed for divorce back in May, publicly claiming it was because of "irreconcilable differences."
She has since been living her best life - her and a date were kicked out of a musical performance last month for constantly interrupting the show. They were also caught on video vaping and groping each other.
Boebert's attorney also confirmed that Lauren will not be changing her last name as a result of the divorce.
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP