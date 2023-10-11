Lauren Boebert finalizes divorce in tense court appearance

Grand Junction, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert is now single and ready to mingle after officially finalizing her divorce.

On Tuesday, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert appeared in court to finalize her divorce from her ex-husband, Jayson. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Insider, Boebert and her ex, Jayson, went before Magistrate Judge Katherine Barnes on Tuesday for the final day of their divorce hearing.

The congresswoman arrived at the courthouse carrying her six-month-old grandson, and Jayson, who previously said he "did not expect" the divorce, appeared without an attorney.

The proceeding was delayed by nearly 30 minutes for unknown reasons, with a tense exchange heard from inside the locked courtroom, but eventually, it went underway and was over relatively quickly.

Initially, Judge Barnes planned to have Jayson pay $1833.43 per month in child support to Boebert, but the politician's lawyer, Annie Le Fleur, rejected the offer, arguing that Jayson provides "ample" support for their children as things currently stand.