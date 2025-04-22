RFK Jr. unveils new plan to phase out artificial food dyes

Washington DC - The Trump administration on Tuesday announced plans to ban synthetic dyes from the US food supply – a move welcomed by health experts and marking a rare point of bipartisan agreement in an otherwise sharply divided political climate.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced plans to ban synthetic dyes from the US food supply – a move welcomed by health experts. © Oliver Contreras / AFP

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has vowed to overhaul America's food system under the banner of his "Make America Healthy Again" agenda, and the push would phase out the eight approved artificial food dyes by the end of 2026.

It builds upon a prohibition on Red Dye 3 by the government of former President Joe Biden but accelerates the timeline and also asks the National Institutes of Health to carry out comprehensive research on how additives impact children's development.

"For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals," Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary said at a press conference surrounded by young families and MAHA supporters.

He cited studies linking synthetic dyes to conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), diabetes, cancer, genomic disruption, gastrointestinal issues, and more.

Of the eight synthetic dyes derived from petroleum, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Red 40 constitute the lion's share of those in use, Peter Lurie, president and executive director of the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest, told AFP.

They are found in a range of products from beverages and candies to cereals, sauce,s and dairy products.

"None of them convey anything of any nutritional significance, and what they're really there for is to mislead – to make food appear somehow redder, somehow bluer, somehow fruitier or more attractive than it is," he said. "And the purpose of all that is to drive up sales, it's not anything that benefits the American public."