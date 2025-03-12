Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims vaccinating birds against avian flu will "turn flocks into mutation factories"

Washington DC - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ( RFK Jr. ) has once again let his anti-vax flag fly, this time claiming that vaccinating poultry against bird flu would transform flocks into "mutation factories."

RFK Jr. has railed against giving poultry the bird flu vaccination because he fears that it will turn flocks into "mutation factories." © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday, RFK Jr. shared fears that the bird flu vaccine would create new variants of bird flu that are more likely to spread to humans.

"All of my agencies advise against vaccination of birds... because if you vaccinate with a leaky vaccine... that does not absolutely protect against the disease," RFK Jr. said.

"You turn those flocks into mutation factories," he warned.

"It's much more likely to jump to animals if you do that... It’s dangerous for human beings to vaccinate the birds."

RFK Jr. claimed that the National Institute of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have all recommended against the bird flu vaccine.