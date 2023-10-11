California bans four common food additives linked to serious disease

Sacramento, California - California becomes the first state to outlaw the use of four food and drink additives that are potentially harmful and have been linked to multiple diseases .

California becomes the first state to ban four food additives linked to disease. The dyes are already banned in the EU. © 123RF/dolgachov

The California Food Safety Act forbids the distribution, manufacturing, and sale of food and drinks containing brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, and red dye 3, as multiple media outlets reported.

These dyes, which are already banned in many countries around the world, can currently be found in candy, cookies, fruit juice, and other products.

Red dye 3 for example is in Brach's candy corn and Pez. Opponents of the proposal falsely claimed that California was trying to ban Skittles.

Supporters of the law say it won't immediately strip the shelves of popular foodstuffs, but will challenge companies to make their recipes healthier. The law won't be implemented until 2027.

"Californians will still be able to access and enjoy their favorite food products, with greater confidence in the safety of such products," said Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed the bill into law on Saturday.