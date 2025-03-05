RFK Jr's solution to measles outbreak has medical experts tearing their hair out

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing criticism after claiming that nutrition and vitamins, not vaccines, are the answer to the Texas measles outbreak.

US Health Secretary RFK Jr. claimed that "good nutrition" and vitamin A should be used to combat Texas' measles outbreak. © AFP/Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

A week after an unvaccinated child died from measles, RFK said that "good nutrition remains a best defense" against measles and other infections.

"Vitamins A, C, and D, and foods rich in vitamins B12, C, and E should be part of a balanced diet," he wrote in an opinion piece for Fox News.

While the CDC has recommended giving vitamin A to patients with measles, this is because patients with lowered levels of the vitamin are more susceptible to severe infection.

The use of vitamin A is to reduce this risk as a form of "supportive management" under the supervision of a doctor, but not as a cure or treatment for the actual infection.

Kennedy also touted sanitation and nutrition as a solution, and claimed that improvements in these fields had "eliminated 98% of measles deaths" by 1960, before the vaccination was available.

While he did mention the measles vaccine, admitting that it protects children from the disease and contributes to community immunity, he added: "The decision to vaccinate is a personal one."