Zohran Mamdani officially sworn in as mayor of New York City

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani was sworn in at midnight on Thursday to take over as New York City mayor.

Zohran Mamdani (c.) is sworn in as mayor of New York City, flanked by his wife Rama Duwaji (r.) and New York Attorney General Letitia James, at Old City Hall Station on January 1, 2026. © Amir Hamja/Pool via REUTERS

After the clocks struck midnight, bringing in 2026, Mamdani took his oath of office at an abandoned subway stop to begin managing the nation's largest city. He is New York's first Muslim mayor.

His office said the understated venue beneath City Hall reflected his commitment to working people, after the 34-year-old Democrat campaigned on promises to address the soaring cost of living.

"This is truly the honor and the privilege of a lifetime," Mamdani told reporters after taking his oath.

The 34-year-old won over voters with an ambitious agenda, which envisions rent freezes, universal childcare, and free public buses. Now, it will be up to the new mayor and his administration to deliver.

Once an election is over, "symbolism only goes so far with voters. Results begin to matter a whole lot more," New York University lecturer John Kane said.

How Trump behaves could be a decisive factor. The Republican, himself a New Yorker, has repeatedly criticized Mamdani, but the pair held surprisingly cordial talks at the White House in November.

Lincoln Mitchell, a political analyst and professor at Columbia University, said the meeting "couldn't have gone better from Mamdani's perspective."

But he warned their relationship could quickly sour.

One flashpoint might be immigration raids as Trump wages an expanding crackdown on migrants across the US.

Mamdani has vowed to protect immigrant communities.

Before the November vote, the president also threatened to slash federal funding for New York if it picked Mamdani, whom he called a "communist lunatic."

The mayor-elect has said he believes Trump is a fascist.