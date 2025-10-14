Newsom signs bill creating Bureau for Descendants of American Slavery in major reparations milestone

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill establishing a state government agency which will administer reparations for descendants of formerly enslaved people.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (c.) signed SB 158 into law, creating the Bureau for Descendants of American Slavery. © Instagram/senakilahweberpierson

According to the California Legislative Information website, SB 518 was officially approved by Newsom on Friday.

The legislation officially creates the Bureau for Descendants of American Slavery, which will be part of California's Civil Rights Department and is tasked among others with:

establishing the eligibility of applicants, who must be direct descendants of people subjected to slavery before 1900;

running a public education campaign on the lasting impact of redlining and other discriminatory housing policies;

addressing the ongoing harms of California's history long history of racial discrimination against Black people, as identified in the California Reparations Task Force's historic 2023 report.

The bill – introduced by Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus – does not allocate the new agency any funds, which will depend on California's annual budget or a separate act.

"This law reflects a critical acknowledgment of the historic injustices that have shaped the Black experience in California and across this country,” Weber Pierson said in a CLBC statement.

"For generations, Black Americans have faced exclusion, exploitation, and systemic barriers to opportunity. With SB 518, we lay the foundation for a future built on truth, equity, and repair," she added.