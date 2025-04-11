Reinstated probationary workers fired from NOAA, reports suggest

Washington DC - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA ) has been forced to fire probationary workers who were reinstated due to a court order in March.

The NOAA has "re-fired" probationary workers who were reinstated in March following sweeping cuts by Elon Musk's DOGE. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The NOAA fired more than 800 probationary workers in February, as Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) rampaged through federal agencies, leaving tens of thousands out of work.

In March, the firings were reversed when a federal court found that the firings were potentially unlawful because the Trump administration had failed to provide the advanced notice that's required for such layoffs.

US District Judge James Bredar of Baltimore issued a restraining order that froze mass firings of probationary employees at some agencies. Under the order, such workers would be paid but not permitted to work.

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court reversed this decision and gave the Trump administration the authority to move forward with the firings.

Letters were then sent to probationary staff at the NOAA, re-firing them en-masse with no notice and little explanation.

"The department is reverting your termination action to its original effective date," acting Commerce Department General Council John Guenther wrote in the two-paragraph-long letters, adding that employees would not be paid beyond their termination date.

"Well after about 3 weeks of reinstatement, I, along with other probationary employees at NOAA, officially got 're-fired' today," NOAA employee Andy Hazelton wrote on X. "What a wild and silly process this has been."

"The way it has gone down meant that I got no warning before being fired despite good performance and working for NOAA for 8 years in a non-federal role prior to becoming a 'probationary' (new) federal employee," Hazelton said.