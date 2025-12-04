US reviews ties with Tanzania amid "grave concerns" over election violence

Washington DC - The US announced Thursday a review of relations with Tanzania over repression of freedom of speech and religion and after disputed elections marred by deadly violence.

Rights groups say more than 1,000 people were shot dead during three days of protests over elections on October 29 that the opposition and foreign observers describe as fraudulent.

The State Department said that recent actions by Tanzania "raise grave concerns about the direction of our bilateral relationship and the reliability of the Tanzanian Government as a partner."

"As a result, the United States is comprehensively reviewing our relationship," it added, calling violence against civilians in the days leading up to and following the elections "disturbing."

The State Department statement also denounced "Tanzania's ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech, the presence of persistent obstacles to U.S. investment."

Tanzanian authorities have so far refused to release a death toll from the unrest, and have asked foreign ambassadors in the east African country to refrain from commenting on it.

The government canceled celebrations for its December 9 national day when new protests were planned.