White House marks Valentine's Day with loveless anti-migrant poem

Washington DC - Sweet and loving, it wasn't. The Valentine's Day message sent by the White House on Friday was instead a threat to potential migrants thinking of heading to the US without the required visas and paperwork.

"Roses are red, violets are blue. Come here illegally, and we'll deport you," read the pink card released on social media by the official White House account.

The image was decorated with hearts and featured the stern faces of President Donald Trump and his border chief, Thomas Homan.

Trump has not yet publicly wished his wife Melania a happy Valentine's Day.

His predecessor, Joe Biden, often exchanged loving messages on social media with his wife, Jill, on February 14 while they were in the White House.

Trump returned to office pledging a brutal crackdown on migrant arrivals and the largest deportation campaign in US history.

The administration has even given the green light to immigration officials to raid and arrest undocumented migrants at churches, hospitals, schools, and other "sensitive" areas.