Brazil outraged at US as dozens of deportees arrive handcuffed

Sao Paulo, Brazil - Brazil 's government expressed outrage on Saturday after dozens of immigrants deported from the US arrived by plane in handcuffs, calling it a "flagrant disregard" for their rights.

The spat comes as Latin America grapples with US President Donald Trump's return to power with a hard-line anti-immigration agenda, promising crackdowns on irregular migration and mass deportations.

When the plane landed in the northern city of Manaus, Brazilian authorities ordered US officials to "immediately remove the handcuffs," the justice ministry said in a statement.

Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski told President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of "the flagrant disregard for the fundamental rights of Brazilian citizens," the statement said.

A government source told AFP the deportation flight was not directly linked to any immigration orders issued by Trump upon taking office Monday, but rather stemmed from a 2017 bilateral agreement.

The flight was originally destined for the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte, but encountered a technical issue forcing it to land in Manaus.

A statement from Brazil's federal police said the plane arrived Friday night with 88 Brazilians on board, but the government of Amazonas state, of which Manaus is the capital, said there were 79 passengers – 62 men, 11 women, and six children.