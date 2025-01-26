Trump's "border czar" goes to war with Pope Francis over mass deportation criticism

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan recently shared a harsh response after the Pope criticized the administration's mass deportation efforts.

During a recent interview, Pope Francis described Trump's efforts as "a disgrace, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay the bill for the imbalance."

"This is not the way to solve things," the Pope said.

His take appeared to offend Homan, a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director that Trump appointed to be "border czar" to help oversee the efforts.

"The Pope ought to stick to the Catholic Church and fix that. That's a mess," Homan said in response during an interview with Newsmax on Friday.

"They have a wall around the Vatican, and if you illegally enter the Vatican, the crime is serious," Homan continued. "You'll be charged with a serious crime. Be jailed. So he can protect the Vatican where he lives, he can build a wall where he lives, but American people are not allowed that?"

"Securing the border saves lives, he needs to understand that," Homan added. "When less people come, less women get raped by the cartel, less children die in the river, less Americans die from fentanyl overdose."

Donald Trump faces off against critics of anti-migrant efforts

Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump vowed to enact the largest deportation effort in US history.
Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump vowed to enact the largest deportation effort in US history.  © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Throughout his campaign, Trump vowed to enact the largest deportation effort in US history, and upon winning the election and being sworn in, he quickly signed executive orders and made orders putting his plans in motion.

So far, authorities across the nation have already arrested and deported hundreds of migrants.

Similar to Homan, Trump also recently had a tiff with clergy who didn't agree with him.

During a prayer service following his inauguration, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde gave a speech in which she pled to Trump to show "mercy" on marginalized communities and immigrants that he has vowed to go after aggressively.

In a response shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump called the Bishop "nasty" and a "Radical Left hard line Trump hater," demanding she apologize to him.

