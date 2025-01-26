Trump's "border czar" goes to war with Pope Francis over mass deportation criticism

During a recent interview, President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan (l.) responded after the Pope criticized their massive deportation efforts. © Collage: JOSH EDELSON & Andreas SOLARO / AFP

During a recent interview, Pope Francis described Trump's efforts as "a disgrace, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay the bill for the imbalance."

"This is not the way to solve things," the Pope said.

His take appeared to offend Homan, a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director that Trump appointed to be "border czar" to help oversee the efforts.

"The Pope ought to stick to the Catholic Church and fix that. That's a mess," Homan said in response during an interview with Newsmax on Friday.

"They have a wall around the Vatican, and if you illegally enter the Vatican, the crime is serious," Homan continued. "You'll be charged with a serious crime. Be jailed. So he can protect the Vatican where he lives, he can build a wall where he lives, but American people are not allowed that?"

"Securing the border saves lives, he needs to understand that," Homan added. "When less people come, less women get raped by the cartel, less children die in the river, less Americans die from fentanyl overdose."