Trump administration to unleash deportation raids on churches and schools

Washington DC - The second Trump administration's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has given the green light for immigration officials to raid and arrest people without documentation at churches, hospitals, and schools.

An immigrants' rights activist holds a sign reading "Abolish ICE" during a protest against deportations in Los Angeles, California. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The DHS on Tuesday rescinded Biden administration guidelines barring US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from such operations in or near sensitive areas such as schools and sites of worship.

A second DHS directive reinstated expedited removal, enabling immigration officers to deport people without documentation who can't prove they've been in the country continuously for more than two years.

"Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense," Acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman said in a statement announcing the changes.

Research indicates that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than are people born in the US.

Nevertheless, Donald Trump and his allies have doubled down on racist narratives linking crime and immigration while vowing to significantly expand mass detentions and deportations.