San Francisco thrown into chaos after public transport outage

San Francisco, California - San Francisco 's main public transport system abruptly shut down Friday morning, stopping all trains in the Bay Area and throwing the morning commute into chaos.

"Due to a computer networking problem BART service is suspended system wide until further notice," said a message on the Bay Area Rapid Transit website.

"Seek alternate means of transport."

The shutdown left tens of thousands of commuters scrambling to find other ways to work.

Pictures showed crowds of people pressing aboard buses, while reports said both the Golden Gate Bridge and the Oakland Bay Bridge – key routes into and out of the city – were clogged.

Unlike many major US cities, San Francisco has a well-developed public transport network that includes an underground train network, buses, trams, and ferries that traverse the bay between San Francisco and other cities in the region.

The closure of the BART train system, whose 131 miles of track carry more than 174,000 passengers every day, appeared to be related to how the system had powered up after overnight maintenance, communications officer Alicia Trost told ABC7.

There was no immediate indication that the problems had been the result of a cyberattack, she said.

The halt caused misery for those trying to get to work.