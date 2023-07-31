California wildfire still out of control as blaze spreads to Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada - Unpredictable winds and dry fuels are creating challenges for firefighters struggling to slow a 70,000 acre wildfire that started in California's Mojave National Preserve and spread across the border into Nevada on Sunday afternoon.

The York wildfire in California has spread into the bordering state of Nevada, spurred on by weather conditions. © via REUTERS

Federal fire officials reported that the York fire was 0% contained as of Sunday.



"Over the last couple of days, there's been general breezy south-to-southwest winds across the region, and that's helped push it off [to] the north-east," said Ashley Nickerson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. "We've also had showers and thunderstorms in the area, which has caused sudden erratic winds, and that makes it really hard to contain a fire as well."

Nickerson said the difficult conditions were not expected to let up over the next couple of days as the winds continued with gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour and moisture increased, bringing the possibility of more thunderstorms.