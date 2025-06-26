Can tech giants really meet goals of carbon neutrality? Here's what they aren't telling us

The credibility of climate pledges by the world's tech giants to rapidly become carbon neutral is fading fast as they devour more and more energy in the race to develop AI and build data centers, researchers warned Thursday.

Apple, Google, and Meta said they would stop adding CO2 into the atmosphere by 2030, while Amazon set that target for 2040.

Microsoft promised to be "net negative" – pulling CO2 out of the air – by the end of this decade.

But those vows, made before the AI boom transformed the sector, are starting to look like a fantasy even as these companies have doubled down on them, according to independent analysts.

"The greenhouse gas emissions targets of tech companies appear to have lost their meaning," said Thomas Hay, lead author of a report by think tanks Carbon Market Watch and NewClimate Institute.

"If energy consumption continues to rise unchecked and without adequate oversight," he added, "these targets will likely be unachievable."

The deep-dive analysis found the overall integrity of the climate strategies at Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon to be "poor," while Apple's and Microsoft's were deemed "moderate."

When it came to the quality of emissions reduction targets, those of Meta and Amazon were judged "very poor," while Google and Microsoft scored a "poor" rating. Only Apple fared better.

The expanding carbon footprint of the five top tech behemoths stems mostly from the breakneck expansion of artificial intelligence, which requires huge amounts of energy to develop and run.

Electricity consumption – and the carbon emissions that come with it – has doubled for some of these companies in the last three or four years, and tripled for others, the report found.

The same is true across the sector: operational emissions of the world's top 200 information technology companies were nearly 300 million tonnes of CO2 in 2023, and nearly five times that if the downstream use of products and services is taken into account, according to the UN's International Telecommunications Union.

If the sector were a country, it would rank fifth in greenhouse gas emissions, ahead of Brazil.

Electricity to power data centers increased on average 12% per year from 2017 to 2024, and is projected to double by 2030, according to the IEA.