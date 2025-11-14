COP30: Indigenous protesters block entrance to UN climate summit

Belem, Brazil - Dozens of Indigenous protesters blocked the main entrance to the UN COP30 climate summit Friday in the Brazilian city of Belem, in a peaceful demonstration.

Members of the Indigenous Munduruku Ipereg Ayu movement wait outside the COP30 venue during a protest in Belem, Brazil on November 14, 2025. © Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP

Around 60 protesters, most in traditional clothing and headpieces, blocked the main summit entrance and an adjacent street, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Attendees to the United Nations climate negotiations, which number in the tens of thousands, were requested to go in through a side entrance after passing a checkpoint manned by soldiers.

There was "no danger" posed by this "peaceful demonstration," the UN climate body overseeing the demonstrations said in a message to attendees.

"Fighting for our territories is fighting for our lives," read a banner held by one demonstrator from the Munduruku tribe in protest against major infrastructure projects in the Amazon region.

The group is demanding a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is presiding over the crucial climate negotiations in Belem at the Amazon frontier.

Brazil on Thursday defended security at COP30 after concerns were raised earlier this week over a separate demonstration involving members of Indigenous tribes.