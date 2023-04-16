G7 environment ministers set big goal to end to plastic pollution

Sapporo, Japan - Environment ministers from the G7 group of industrialized democratic nations have vowed to end plastic pollution by 2040.

Environmental groups say up to 23 million tons of plastic waste enter our Earth's water systems every year. © Thomas SAMSON / AFP

At the end of a two-day meeting in the Japanese city of Sapporo, they reached a deal on Sunday. It goes further than the target date of 2050 agreed by the wider G20 group of nations in 2019.

"Cheap plastic for disposable products has become increasingly dominant in industrialized countries," said German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke in a statement.

"It is therefore particularly important that the G7 now commits to a quick end to plastic waste."

The legally binding agreement should be negotiated by the end of 2024.

According to the environmental group WWF, 19 million to 23 million tons of plastic waste enter oceans, lakes, and rivers every year.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry told AP the meetings were "really constructive."

The G7 is made up of current president Japan as well as Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States.