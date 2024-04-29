Hundreds of endangered hippos stuck in dried-up ponds amid deadly Botswana drought

Botswana - Hundreds of endangered hippos in Botswana have ended up crammed into shallow pools of muddy water dried up from the country's deepening drought.

Hippos in Botswana are stuck in shallow, muddy pools, in a climate-induced catastrophe that could see hundreds of the endangered species die. © Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP

Botswana has been deep into a climate change-induced drought that is having a disproportionate impact on local, and iconic, wildlife.

Specifically, wild animals including lions, buffaloes, baboons, elephants, and hippos have been the hardest hit by drought conditions that seem to be worsening as the wet seasons comes to an end with barely any rainfall.

Permanent secretary for Botswana's Ministry of Environment and Tourism Grace Muzila, said that 2023 reports were particularly dire from the country's national parks, where "Wild animals get stuck in the mud desperately looking for water, and they die."

The Climate Hazards Center reported in March that while precipitation was supposed to be the highest in the three-month period from December to February, the latter month was the driest ever recorded in not only Botswana, but Angola, Zambia, and Zimbabwe as well.

This is largely attributed to the ongoing El Niño conditions, but also worsening heatwaves and drought as a result of human-induced climate change.

The coming months are not looking much better either, as the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs expects that dry conditions and low rainfall will continue across the African continent until at least June.

Now, striking images have come out bringing the reality of the situation to light, showing hundreds of hippos crammed into a tiny, muddy pond in Botswana.