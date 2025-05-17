Severe storm in Missouri claims multiple lives

St. Louis, Missouri - A severe storm in Missouri has claimed several lives, media outlets reported on Friday.

Residents inspect their home after a tornado completely tore off the back wall of a two-story house in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 16, 2025. © REUTERS

At least four deaths have been confirmed in the city of St. Louis, which has a population of about 280,000, outlets including the New York Times and CNN reported, citing local authorities. At least 10 people were injured, one seriously.

The storm swept across the area on Friday afternoon, causing severe damage. Hail also fell.

Storms had already hit parts of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois the day before.

The National Weather Service continues to warn of extreme weather conditions in several states in the Midwest and east of the US.

According to the website poweroutage.us, more than 100,000 households in Missouri were without power on Friday evening. Hundreds of thousands of customers in several other states were also without power.