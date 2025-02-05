Top climate scientist declares 2C global warming goal "dead"

New York, New York - Holding long-term global warming to two degrees Celsius – the fallback target of the Paris climate accord – is now "impossible," according to a stark new analysis published by leading scientists.

Renowned climatologist James Hansen has published a new report with colleagues deeming the goal of holding long-term global warming to two degrees Celsius "now impossible." © IMAGO / Future Image

Led by renowned climatologist James Hansen, the paper appears in the journal Environment: Science and Policy for Sustainable Development and concludes that Earth's climate is more sensitive to rising greenhouse gas emissions than previously thought.

Compounding the crisis, Hansen and colleagues argued, is a recent decline in sunlight-blocking aerosol pollution from the shipping industry, which had been mitigating some of the warming.

An ambitious climate change scenario outlined by the UN's climate panel, which gives the planet a 50% chance of keeping warming under 2C by the year 2100, "is an implausible scenario," Hansen told a briefing Tuesday.

"That scenario is now impossible," said Hansen, formerly a top NASA climate scientist who famously announced to the US Congress in 1988 that global warming was underway. "The two degree target is dead."

Instead, he and co-authors argued, the amount of greenhouse gases already pumped into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels meant increased warming is now guaranteed.

Temperatures will stay at or above 1.5C in the coming years – devastating coral reefs and fueling more intense storms – before rising to around 2.0C by 2045, they forecast.

They estimated polar ice melt and freshwater injection into the North Atlantic will trigger the shutdown of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) within the next 20–30 years.

The current brings warmth to various parts of the globe and also carries nutrients necessary to sustain ocean life.

Its end "will lock in major problems including sea level rise of several meters – thus, we describe AMOC shutdown as the 'point of no return,'" the paper argued.