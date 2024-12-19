Trump advisers recommend waiving environmental reviews for mines

Washington, DC - Advisers close to President-elect Donald Trump are reportedly recommending that he waive environmental reviews for minerals projects and mines funded by the federal government.

Donald Trump is reportedly being advised to waive environmental reviews for new mining projects. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

If the advice was to be followed, it would streamline the process by which new mines on federal lands are funded and provided with permits, potentially making the US less dependent on China for materials such as lithium and cobalt.

Specifically, documents acquired by Reuters reveal that advisers are suggesting Trump waive requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), significantly reducing the environmental oversight needed for mining projects.

Such a policy could fast-track mining operations across the US, significantly cutting red tape that Trump has long touted as bureaucratic overreach.

Jason Miller, who is advising the Trump transition, has been cited by Reuters as saying that Trump has not taken a position on the issue as yet, and that the recommendations come from "outsiders."