Washington state floods: Tens of thousands evacuated amid "catastrophic" conditions

Seattle, Washington - Tens of thousands of people were under evacuation orders Thursday in western North America, after days of heavy rain forced rivers to burst their banks.

Evacuation orders were issued in Washington state Thursday as heavy rainfall caused flooding across large areas. © REUTERS

Storms have battered Washington state in the US and British Columbia over the Canadian border for several days, with rivers continuing to rise.

People living south of Seattle and Tacoma have been told to leave their homes, with aerial photographs showing farmland already underwater, and populated areas perilously close.

"Level 3 (GO NOW) order is in place due to flooding. There is significant threat to life and or property," said a warning from the city of Orting.

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access."

Several properties in Snohomish, north of Seattle, were already flooded, while downtown parts of the border city of Sumas were submerged.