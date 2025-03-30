Infants can remember more than you think, new study reveals

Washington DC - A new research study published in Science this week challenges assumptions about infant memory, showing that young minds do indeed form memories. The question remains, however, why these memories become difficult to retrieve later in life.

Our earliest years are a time of rapid learning, yet we typically cannot recall specific experiences from that period – a phenomenon known as infantile amnesia.

"I've always been fascinated by this mysterious blank spot we have in our personal history," said Nick Turk-Browne, professor of psychology at Yale and the study's senior author.

Around the age of one, children become extraordinary learners – acquiring language, walking, recognizing objects, understanding social bonds, and more.

"Yet we remember none of those experiences – so there's a sort of mismatch between this incredible plasticity and learning ability that we have," he said.

Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, hypothesized that early memories are repressed, though science has since largely dismissed the idea of an active suppression process. Instead, modern theories focus on the hippocampus, a part of the brain critical for episodic memory, which is not fully developed in infancy.

Turk-Browne, however, was intrigued by clues from previous behavioral research. Since babies cannot verbally report memories before acquiring language, their tendency to gaze longer at familiar things provides important hints.

Recent rodent studies monitoring brain activity have also shown that engrams – patterns of cells that store memories – form in the infant hippocampus but become inaccessible over time. They can be artificially reawakened through a technique that uses light to stimulate neurons, however.

But until now, pairing observations of infants with brain imaging had been out of reach, as babies are famously uncooperative when it comes to sitting still inside a Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) machine – the device that tracks blood flow to "see" brain activity.