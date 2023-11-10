Frank Borman, space pioneer and Apollo 8 commander, has died

Billings, Montana - US astronaut Frank Borman, who was the commander of the Apollo 8 mission, has died at the age of 95, NASA said on Thursday.

Borman died on Tuesday in Billings, Montana, NASA said.



"Today we remember one of NASA's best. Astronaut Frank Borman was a true American hero," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. As Apollo 8 commander, the astronaut led the first manned mission around the moon in 1968 and paved the way for the moon landing a few months later.

Born in Indiana, Borman developed a passion for airplanes at the age of 15, which eventually led him to the Air Force and later to NASA.

From 1950 onwards, he was a fighter pilot and later an assistant professor of thermodynamics at West Point Military Academy in the state of New York. In 1967, he was a member of a board of inquiry that investigated an Apollo spacecraft fire that killed three astronauts.

He was later appointed head of the Apollo program and led the team that redesigned the Apollo spacecraft.