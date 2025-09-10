NASA set to kick all Chinese nationals out of its programs in major escalation of rivalry

Washington DC - NASA has started barring Chinese nationals with valid visas from joining its programs, underscoring the intensifying space race between the rival powers.

NASA confirmed that it is blocking access to its programs for all Chinese nationals, who have been locked out of IT systems and barred from in-person meetings. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The policy shift was first reported by Bloomberg News and confirmed by the agency.

"NASA has taken internal action pertaining to Chinese nationals, including restricting physical and cybersecurity access to our facilities, materials, and network to ensure the security of our work," NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens told AFP Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, Chinese nationals had previously been allowed to work as contractors or students contributing to research, although not as staff.

But on September 5 several individuals told the outlet they were suddenly locked out of IT systems and barred from in-person meetings. They spoke on condition of anonymity.

The move comes amid escalating anti-China rhetoric under President Donald Trump's administration.

The US and China are competing to send crews to the Moon. NASA's Artemis program, a follow-up to the Apollo landings from 1969 to 1972, is targeting a 2027 landing but has suffered cost overruns and delays.

China, by contrast, aims to land its "taikonauts" by 2030 under its program, and has recently been more successful at meeting deadlines.

"We're in a second space race right now," NASA's acting administrator Sean Duffy told reporters Wednesday, speaking at a news conference related to discoveries made with a US rover on Mars.

"The Chinese want to get back to the Moon before us. That's not going to happen. America has led in space in the past, and we are going to continue to lead in space in the future."